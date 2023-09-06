On July 27, Smashing Pumpkins celebrated the 30th anniversary of their landmark sophomore album, Siamese Dream. To honor its anniversary, the band is teaming with Tower Records to recreate its 1993 album release concert at Billy Corgan and his partner Chloé Mendel’s Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Il.

Beginning next Thursday (Sept. 14) and running through Sept. 17, Madame Zuzu’s will transform into a Tower Records pop-up shop. On the 17th, the Pumpkins will perform two acoustic sets at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CST comprised of the same songs the band at the 1993 Siamese Dream launch in Chicago. Limited-edition merchandise will also be available.

Tickets for both shows are available here, while information on the Veeps livestream can be found here.

“The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records [in] Chicago. We’re excited to celebrate Siamese Dream once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party,” Tower Records president Danny Zeijdel said in a statement. “In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn and new online experiences forthcoming.”

In 2020, we ranked Siamese Dream the third-best album released since 1985. The Pumpkins still perform several songs from it in live performance, including “Disarm,” “Cherub Rock,” “Today,” and “Hummer.” The group’s summer tour wraps Saturday outside Indianapolis.