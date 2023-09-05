Nirvana Expands ‘In Utero’ For 30th Anniversary Edition

Having already been reissued in expanded form in 2013 for its 20th anniversary, Nirvana‘s In Utero is once again getting the deluxe treatment. The Kurt Cobain-lead band’s final studio album will be reissued Oct. 27 by Geffen/UMe in honor of its 30th birthday in several formats, including eight-LP and five-CD sets with 53 previously unreleased live tracks.

That material is drawn from two full In Utero-era concerts at Los Angeles’ Great Western Forum on Dec. 30, 1993, and Nirvana’s final hometown show before Cobain’s death at Seattle Center on Jan. 7, 1994. It was assembled from soundboard tapes by Seattle producer/engineer Jack Endino, who produced the band’s 1989 debut album, Bleach. Engineer Bob Weston has also remastered the original 12 songs and five bonus tracks/b-sides from the In Utero sessions.

Fans who order the physical Super Deluxe Edition sets will receive a removable front-cover acrylic panel with the album cover’s angel image, a 20-page fanzine, a 48-page hardcover book with previously unreleased photos, a lithograph poster for the Los Angeles show, replica fliers, ticket stubs, and all-access laminates and backstages passes from the time period. Pre-orders are now available from a variety of retailers.

Originally released on Sept. 21, 1993, In Utero debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is best known for songs such as “All Apologies,” “Heart-Shaped Box,” and “Rape Me.” It has been certified for U.S. shipments of six million copies, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

To read SPIN‘s 1993 feature on In Utero, click here. For the complete In Utero 30th anniversary track listings, click here.