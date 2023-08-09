News Of The Day – 8/9

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The VMA nominees were announced, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with eight.

The Lizzo- and SZA-headlined Made in America festival was canceled due to “severe circumstances.”

Turnstile threw out the first pitch at a game last night (Aug. 8) between its hometown Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros.

The Allman Betts Family Revival announced 2023 dates featuring a power-packed lineup of musicians, including Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, Ally Venable, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and more.

Steely Dan’s Aja is being remastered from the original analog tapes for a new reissue, while Jason Isbell’s Southeastern will be reissued in expanded form for its 10th anniversary.

DJ Casper, who was behind the 2000 hit “Cha Cha Slide,” has died at 58.