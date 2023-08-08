Made In America Festival Canceled Due To ‘Severe Circumstances’

The annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia was canceled today (Aug. 8) by promoter Live Nation, less than a month ahead of the planned Sept. 2-3 event headlined by Lizzo and SZA. The decision was chalked up unspecified “severe circumstances outside of production control” in an email to ticketholders from the concert promoter.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” the statement said, adding that plans were underway for the event to return to Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2024. “Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.” Ticketholders can receive refunds at their original points of purchase.

Lizzo has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons, following a lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers who claimed sexual harassment and a hostile working environment. The artist has denied all the allegations, claiming, “I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

Made in America was scheduled to feature additional performances by Miguel, Lil Yachty, Mase and Cam’ron, Ice Spice, Latto, Metro Boomin, Coi Leray, Lola Brooke, TiaCorine, and Coco Jones, among others. The event was launched by Jay-Z in 2012 and has hosted sets by everyone from Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, and Beyoncé to last year’s headliners Tyler, the Creator and Bad Bunny.