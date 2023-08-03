Instagram Facebook Twitter
Lizzo Responds To Former Dancers’ ‘Outrageous’ Lawsuit

Pop star is accused of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment
Lizzo
(Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Lizzo has released a lengthy statement denying the allegations contained in a bombshell lawsuit filed earlier this week against her by three former dancers.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she said. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

Continuing, Lizzo said that “these sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” She also said that she “cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Former dancers Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are suing Lizzo and her Big Grrl Big Touring Inc for sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment, among other things.

Lizzo

Also Read

Lizzo Sued By Former Dancers For Weight Shaming, Sexual Harassment, Hostile Workplace Environment

In the suit, the women accused Lizzo of pressuring them to touch nude dancers at a strip club in Amsterdam’s Red Light District in 2021. Davis says Lizzo invited “cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Davis also said Lizzo “goaded” her into touching one of the performers’ breasts, claiming that when she declined, Lizzo started a chant that “grew louder and more strident, demanding a visibly uncomfortable Ms. Davis to engage with the performer” before Davis “acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants.”

Davis and Williams were fired and Rodriguez resigned because of the pop star’s behavior. They are seeking damages for emotional distress, unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and attorney’s fees.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

 

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

