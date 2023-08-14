News of the Day – 8/14

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music over the weekend:

Foo Fighters joined forces with…Michael Bublé at Outside Lands. Yes, you read correctly.

On Friday night, the big Hip Hop 50 concert took place at Yankee Stadium. Here are all of the highlights.

Lorde debuted a pair of new songs at a festival in the U.K.

Rod Stewart paid tribute to Robbie Robertson at a show in Seattle. Bob Dylan shared a statement honoring the late Band leader’s life.

The Weeknd said he’s not doing any more features…unless Daft Punk reunites