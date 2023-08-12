Watch Lorde Debut Two New Songs At U.K. Festival

Lorde debuted two electro-tinged new songs yesterday (Aug. 11) at the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, U.K., offering fans her first fresh music since the release of her 2021 album Solar Power. The tracks were thought to be titled “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink,” although Lorde clarified in an Instagram comment that those are just the names of the demo files on her computer.

The first new song was marked by Lorde’s lyrical observation “when I met you, I’d never done Ecstasy / just a girl with a dream / remember back then, I still had wisdom teeth.” Another key snippet was “every night / the silver moon, it changes / can you say the same? / do you stay the same?”

Before the second new song, Lorde instructed the crowd, “Boardmasters, I want you to shut your eyes right now. It’s just you and me in the dark.” Atop an electro beat with shades of the xx, she sang, “Friends of mine / we’re in the prime of our lives / I think it’s high time your self preservation met my rising sun” before concluding with the line, “haters be hating.”

Lorde teased the latest developments in a rare Instagram post earlier this week, writing, “these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.” The artist’s summer European tour winds down with shows tonight in Helsinki, Monday in Budapest, and Aug. 19 in Parades de Coura, Portugal.