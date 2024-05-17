King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Debut ‘Sad Pilot’ In Germany

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard revealed the first glimpse at their new music last night (May 16) in Offenbach, Germany, in the form of “Sad Pilot,” a stomping slice of blues rock sung jointly by group members Joey Walker and Ambrose Kenny-Smith.

The vibe is certainly befitting of Kenny-Smith’s recent description of Gizzard’s forthcoming album, which he told SPIN is “pretty rock / blues-rock — sort of like a classic ‘70s-sounding album. Lots of energy. Lots of big vibes going on. We’re in the stages of shooting video clips and finishing off the artwork.”

Asked if any of the forthcoming material was teased in live jams, as has been Gizzard’s practice with recent releases, Kenny-Smith promised, “No, not at all. This is all completely fresh.” For now, no other details about the album have been revealed.

Gizzard are on tour in Europe through June 4 in Milan. They’ll return to North America on Aug. 15 in Washington, D.C., for visits to the largest venues they’ve played on the continent to date, including Los Angeles’ 18,000-capacity Kia Forum and the 21,600-capacity Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.

Watch fan-shot footage of “Sad Pilot” below: