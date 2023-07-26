German electronic artist Roosevelt (Marius Lauber) has set a Sept. 22 release date for Embrace, his first album in a previously announced new deal with Counter Records/Ninja Tune. The latest preview from the 10-track effort is the ’80s disco-driven single “Paralyzed,” which is accompanied by a video directed by Unlimited Time Only.

“During a writing session in Barcelona, I was heavily influenced by early ’80s disco, especially its bass lines, and listened a lot to singers like Melba Moore or Gwen Guthrie — there’s something in these bass lines that is both uplifting and sad, which is something I’m always drawn to,” Roosevelt says of the single. “‘Paralyzed’ grew from spontaneously playing a bass line, and when layering the rest of the instrumentation, I tried to give it that bittersweet feeling these old disco tracks have to me.”

Roosevelt wrote, recorded, and produced Embrace on his own. It’s the follow-up to 2021’s Polydans, which brought him to new levels of worldwide visibility and led to recent high-profile collaborations with Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Washed Out, and Classixx. Roosevelt has also delivered remixes for Taylor Swift, Glass Animals, CHVRCHES, and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The artist’s biggest North American tour to date begins Sept. 21 in Santa Ana, Ca.

Here is the track list for Embrace:

Ordinary Love

Rising

Luna

Yucca Mesa

Paralyzed

Lake Shore

Realize

Fall Right In

Forevermore

Alive