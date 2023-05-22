Roosevelt Inks With Ninja Tune For New Single, Plots Huge Fall Tour

After seeing his profile rise significantly through his work last year with Taylor Swift and Chic’s Nile Rodgers, German electronic artist Roosevelt (Marius Lauber) has inked a new deal with Counter Records/Ninja Tune and released a new single, “Ordinary Love.”

The track was written in Los Angeles last summer while Roosevelt was holed up in a cabin in the Elysian Heights neighborhood. “I worked on a demo that I initially called ‘Wall Of Sound,’ putting a ton of synth layers together. I wanted to create some kind of urgency, that resembles the euphoria of a new love, with all its bliss, but also the uncertainty that comes with it,” he says. “The idea of the sound of the sirens, that are played on a vintage Prophet 5, came when I wanted to create an underlying feeling of instability. It worked out as a great contrast to the melodic chords, as there’s always a slight disharmony going on throughout the track.”

Roosevelt, who was previously signed to Greco Roman/City Slang, says his move to Ninja Tune “felt like a no-brainer to me. A lot of other artists and producers that I know and am a fan of are working with the label and their crossover approach on Counter between the pop and electronic world feels like a great fit for my project.”

This fall, the artist will launch his biggest North American tour, beginning Sept. 21 in Santa Ana, Ca., and running through Nov. 15 in Atlanta. Expect the shows to “have more transitions and feel more fluid than ever before. To me it’s about telling the story of how my sound comes together, not just by presenting it in its full effect, but also by repeatedly dissecting and reassembling its multiple elements.”

“I know there’s a core of my fanbase that will keep being interested in what I’m doing,” Roosevelt told SPIN in early 2022. “They’re not expecting me to write a certain song again. With a lot of acts, it is that way. People have expectations because they have one or two big songs. What I really enjoy is that I feel like I’ve got fans that are genuinely interested in my creative output, without expecting me to repeat myself.”

Here are Roosevelt’s 2023 tour dates:

September 21 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

September 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

September 23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Soho Theater

September 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

September 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

September 29 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

September 30 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

October 3 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Theater

October 5 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

October 9 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

October 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

October 12 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theater

October 13 – Ft Collins, CO – Aggie Theater

October 14 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

October 16 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

October 17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

October 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

October 20 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

October 21 – Dallas, TX – Studio At The Factory

October 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

October 24 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

October 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 27 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

October 28 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex

October 31 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

November 2 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

November 3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

November 4 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

November 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird

November 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

November 9 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

November 10 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

November 11 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

November 13 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

November 14 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

November 15 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse