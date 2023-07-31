Paul McCartney Returning To The Road In Australia This Fall

Paul McCartney will play his first live shows of 2023 when he heads to Australia for six concerts beginning Oct. 18 in Adelaide. The 81-year-old former Beatle will also visit Melbourne (Oct. 21), Newcastle (Oct. 24), Sydney (Oct. 27), Brisbane (Nov. 1), and Gold Coast (Nov. 4) on the trip, dubbed Got Back. Tickets go on sale Thursday (Aug. 3) through Frontier Touring.

“We’ll be coming back on the road … getting out with the band and playing places, some of which we’ve never played before,” McCartney said in a video message on the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’re really excited. We’re coming back! We got back.”

McCartney’s last live show was at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2022. He also made a surprise appearance during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022, performing the Beatles’ “Oh! Darling” and “Helter Skelter” backed by the surviving members of Foo Fighters.

Last month, he released the photo book 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which he promoted via a Tribeca Festival conversation with Conan O’Brien for the latter’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

Also due for release at some point this fall is the “new” Beatles song “Now and Then,” based on a late 1970s solo home demo made by the late John Lennon. With help from producer Jeff Lynne, McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison spent time trying to turn it into a complete song during 1994 and 1995 sessions for the Beatles Anthology, but could not agree on a path forward and left it unfinished.

Finally, McCartney‘s post-Beatles years and his 30-year relationship with his late wife Linda will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary, Man on the Run, directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain). The project, which does not have a release date, will feature “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews.”