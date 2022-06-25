Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney During Glastonbury Set

In Saturday’s main event at Glastonbury, Paul McCartney had a couple of major surprises for those who attended the festival English countryside. First up: Dave Grohl. In what is his first public appearance onstage since his Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins died in March, Grohl joined McCartney on the Pyramid Stage for a garage rock version of The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings’ “Band on the Run.”

Before Grohl popped up, McCartney told the crowd that “This guy flew in specially to do this.” Following the songs, according to the BBC, Grohl said “but I swear, I would never miss being here with you right here, right now.” “We love you Dave,” McCartney said in response.

Last October, McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Following Grohl’s surprise appearance, McCartney brought up another rock legend/pal: Bruce Springsteen. The Boss recently popped up joined Macca at his show in New Jersey a few weeks ago and once again performed “Glory Days” together. They also performed “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Springsteen wished McCartney a happy birthday again (he turned 80 on June 18) and “another glorious 80 years.”

During that show at MetLife Stadium, Springsteen also performed “Glory Days” and “I Saw Her Standing There.” The three closed out the set by jamming on “The End.”

This was McCartney’s second time headlining Glastonbury. His first appearance at the English festival was in 2004.

Watch Paul McCartney jam with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen below.

Here’s how Dave Grohl was introduced onstage by @PaulMcCartney at Glastonbury this evening. pic.twitter.com/1cKrYODuBE — Foo Fighters Archive (@FooArchive) June 25, 2022

DAVE GROHL IS ON STAGE WITH PAUL MCCARTNEY. #GLASTONBURY pic.twitter.com/fwlzKF25Wp — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 25, 2022

Macca just brought on Dave Grohl!! CS pic.twitter.com/fQZLXpEuJP — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/MintysGigGuide/status/1540825769185841153?s=20&t=eOwL2YAxA2fIkGlwnpJT1A

“My friend, your hero, from the West Coast of America… Dave Grohl!” – @PaulMcCartney has just bought Dave out at @bbcglasto! Watch on @BBCiPlayer | Listen on @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/Kd9kv5xhbz — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/TheRockRevivaI/status/1540825915650965505

https://twitter.com/LizzeeRascal/status/1540851490742587395/video/1