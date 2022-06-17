Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform Two Songs With Paul McCartney in New Jersey

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney have caused trouble before. In 2012, Macca showed up at Springsteen’s show in London in Hyde Park where they played until the last minute and subsequently had the power clipped by the authorities.

So, what better thing for the Boss to do than to return the favor, well, sort of. This wasn’t their first time performing since then. In 2017, Springsteen and “Little” Steven Van Zandt joined McCartney at Madison Square Garden to perform “I Saw Her Standing There” twice.  On Thursday night at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Springsteen joined McCartney (which he called a birthday present to himself (he turns 80 this weekend) for a version of his “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

This is the last night of the North American leg of McCartney’s Got Back tour and it’s a hell of a way to go out. We were there on opening night in Spokane, Washington to take in what went down. At the time, we said “it wasn’t difficult then to get swept up in the collective enthusiasm of 12,000+ people all overjoyed to be in the presence of an actual Beatle, which helped paper over the minor and major sins of the evening as it was happening.” You can read the full review here.

As for the Boss, he’s sitting on the sidelines for the rest of 2022, but has big plans in store for 2023. He’s already announced European tour dates and promised an arena tour to kick things off in North American arenas at the beginning of the year. Last week, Springsteen joined Coldplay for a pair of songs at the same stadium.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

