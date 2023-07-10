Instagram Facebook Twitter
Madonna
(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Madonna has made her first public comments following her sudden hospitalization last month with a serious bacterial infection, which forced the postponement of her extensive Celebration tour. “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of encouragement,” she wrote on her social media accounts. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Following production rehearsals at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., the Celebration tour was scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver, and Madonna confirmed in her message that the North American portion will be rescheduled, while European dates will get underway Oct. 14 in London.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she said. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few weeks to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

When the Celebration tour was announced in January, Madonna said she was “excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” The artist has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting, and her last tour, a 2019-2020 outing in support of her album Madame X, featured 11 or 12 songs nightly from that project and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.

