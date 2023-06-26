Musician CMAT Reflects On Her First Glastonbury: ‘Oh, My God, Rick Astley Is Here’

If, for some reason, you don’t know her already, here are two things to get you quickly acquainted with CMAT. Firstly, she blends her powerful alt-pop/country-soul sound with a relentless sense of humor to create a truly unforgettable performance. Just listen to her recent single, “Have Fun,” off her sophomore album Crazymad, For Me, releasing this fall. At first listen, anyone can tell that CMAT brings the fun wherever she goes.

Secondly, she just completed her first Glastonbury performance where she was living a dream, sharing a stage with fellow Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan (“best songwriter alive”) a little more than a year after she covered his signature hit, “Along Again (Naturally).”

Read on to discover all of her Glastonbury highlights (besides Rick Astley…), as well as her most English, Irish, and “Crazymad” moments.

Traveling from

County Dublin/County Meath

To

Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom.

From

June 22 – June 25. Full force, baby.

How I felt when I left for Glastonbury

“I am so excited to have a chill and relaxing weekend that is not going to be too physically taxing on my body.”

How I felt when I came back

“Help me.”

When you think about Glastonbury, what’s the very first thing that comes to mind?

Oh, my god this place is fucking massive. How is there so many people here? How do they all fit in? Oh, my god, Rick Astley is here.

I played…

Sunday June 25 on the Woodsies stage. Then did a guest spot with Gilbert O’Sullivan on the Acoustic Stage, doing “Nothing Rhymed”. And finished up doing “I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!’ on the BBC (a.k.a. BBCMAT) on Sunday night.

Biggest “Crazymad” moment during your trip

Probably on Friday when I camped out at the park stage for six hours to make sure I could get barrier for both Shygirl and Sparks, and then ending up: a) In all of the BBC coverage of these bands, b) Being so close to Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett that I could smell her.

Coolest person I met at Glastonbury 2023

Gilbert O’Sullivan obviously. Best songwriter alive.

What was the most fun you had?

Double dose of Rick Astley — on the Main Stage and then doing his Smiths karaoke with the Blossoms boys. I love them all.

Most “English” phrase I overheard while in Glastonbury

“You’re smashing it, Babe!”

If I had one word to describe my experience there

Watershed.

What’s a trait of yours that’s very, VERY Irish?

Seeing an Irish flag in the crowd at Glasto, pointing at it, and saying, “Look, Irish people.”

If you’d like to see more of me…

My new album Crazymad, For Me is out in October and I’m touring in November you should come… xx