A Day in the Life of...

A Day in the Life of… CMAT

Written by

(Credit: Sarah Doyle)

When it comes to country music, Irish singer-songwriter CMAT feels there is a general misunderstanding around the genre. 

“I think the No. 1 biggest misconception about country music is that you have to have been born in a certain place in order to make it or enjoy it,” she explains. “The reason I don’t agree with this is because country music itself was a product of a bunch of different nationalities from all over the world, coming together in the Appalachian Mountains in the 1800s – a community brought together for devastating, tragic reasons, who found meaning through sharing their culture and art with each other. Who could have the right to make it exclusive now, in 2024, when there is still so much sadness that needs this meaning? Country music is for everybody.” 

And it’s with this mantra in mind that she’s helped change the way people think about country music with her 2022 debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead and with 2023’s Crazymad, for Me, an ambitious concept record about a fictionalized version of herself traveling back in time to prevent a relationship she deeply regrets – a very personal album that she had some fun with.

“It was extremely cathartic for me,” she admits. “I wanted to make a record about this one particular breakup for about six years. But it was so personal for me I thought it would be more fun for me to have a really pretentious concept…like Meatloaf.”

When she’s not time-traveling through her songs, the 28-year-old artist is traversing the globe to perform her astute and emotional country music live for audiences discovering this innovative artist. 

Here’s a day in the life of CMAT. 

Date (when you are writing this)  20th of March.

Time I woke up  7:00…. Jetlag.

Every day starts with  Beyonce Texas Holdem.

Breakfast consists of  Sugary cereals (lucky charms) — we are in the USA.

To get going I always  Listen to “Blue Water” by Sally Oldfield and four cans of Diet Coke.

I don’t feel dressed without  My bling.

Before I start working I must  Steam my voice and listen to [Willie Nelson’s] Shotgun Willie.

Currently working on  My third album!

But I’d really love to be  Nowhere…being on tour in America is sick!

Book I’m reading  The Mess We’re In: An immersive story of music, friendship and finding by Annie Macmanus.

I don’t know how anyone ever  Can say they don’t like country or jazz music.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be  Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves or The End of History by Fionn Regan.

Performing at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2024 at Vicar Street on March 7, 2024 in Dublin. (Credit: Kieran Frost/Redferns)

The perfect midday consists of  A nap.

To help get through the day I need  Mexican food.

Not a day goes by without speaking to  My sister Roisin, who runs my life.

My daydreams consist of  Really long narrative-based scenarios about actors I like.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world  Lying in Chateau marmont in an inflatable ring surrounded by friends and family with frozé on tap.

I’ll always fight for  Good music.

Currently in love with  Myself.

Hoping to make time to watch  Both of the Dune [films].

By my bedside I always have  My little bunny my boyfriend bought me.

To help get through the night I have  White noise blaring in my ears.

Bed time  Usually between 2:00 – 4:00 a.m. (on tour).

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always  Important.

