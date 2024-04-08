When it comes to country music, Irish singer-songwriter CMAT feels there is a general misunderstanding around the genre.

“I think the No. 1 biggest misconception about country music is that you have to have been born in a certain place in order to make it or enjoy it,” she explains. “The reason I don’t agree with this is because country music itself was a product of a bunch of different nationalities from all over the world, coming together in the Appalachian Mountains in the 1800s – a community brought together for devastating, tragic reasons, who found meaning through sharing their culture and art with each other. Who could have the right to make it exclusive now, in 2024, when there is still so much sadness that needs this meaning? Country music is for everybody.”

And it’s with this mantra in mind that she’s helped change the way people think about country music with her 2022 debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead and with 2023’s Crazymad, for Me, an ambitious concept record about a fictionalized version of herself traveling back in time to prevent a relationship she deeply regrets – a very personal album that she had some fun with.

“It was extremely cathartic for me,” she admits. “I wanted to make a record about this one particular breakup for about six years. But it was so personal for me I thought it would be more fun for me to have a really pretentious concept…like Meatloaf.”

When she’s not time-traveling through her songs, the 28-year-old artist is traversing the globe to perform her astute and emotional country music live for audiences discovering this innovative artist.

Here’s a day in the life of CMAT.

Date (when you are writing this) 20th of March.

Time I woke up 7:00…. Jetlag.

Every day starts with Beyonce Texas Holdem.

Breakfast consists of Sugary cereals (lucky charms) — we are in the USA.

To get going I always Listen to “Blue Water” by Sally Oldfield and four cans of Diet Coke.

I don’t feel dressed without My bling.

Before I start working I must Steam my voice and listen to [Willie Nelson’s] Shotgun Willie.

Currently working on My third album!

But I’d really love to be Nowhere…being on tour in America is sick!

Book I’m reading The Mess We’re In: An immersive story of music, friendship and finding by Annie Macmanus.

I don’t know how anyone ever Can say they don’t like country or jazz music.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves or The End of History by Fionn Regan.

Performing at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2024 at Vicar Street on March 7, 2024 in Dublin. (Credit: Kieran Frost/Redferns)

The perfect midday consists of A nap.

To help get through the day I need Mexican food.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My sister Roisin, who runs my life.

My daydreams consist of Really long narrative-based scenarios about actors I like.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world Lying in Chateau marmont in an inflatable ring surrounded by friends and family with frozé on tap.

I’ll always fight for Good music.

Currently in love with Myself.

Hoping to make time to watch Both of the Dune [films].

By my bedside I always have My little bunny my boyfriend bought me.

To help get through the night I have White noise blaring in my ears.

Bed time Usually between 2:00 – 4:00 a.m. (on tour).

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Important.