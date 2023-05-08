Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast. On it, he discusses the Boston-bred rock band and its long-awaited new album, Six, out June 9, as well as his storied career as one of music’s greatest axemen (per Queen’s Brian May).

In the episode, Bettencourt shares his experiences working with an A-list roster of music stars, including getting the call to team up with Paul McCartney and his long-running work with Rihanna, including the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He also shares insider details on performing at the storied 1992 Freddie Mercury memorial concert and one special Eddie Van Halen story.

In addition, Bettencourt delves into his formative years growing up in the Azores region of Portugal with a musical family, as well as some of his first concert, including Supertramp and Peter Gabriel.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, members of indie rock band Silversun Pickups discussed how they fatefully met on a plane and got their first break opening for the late Elliott Smith.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.