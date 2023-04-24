Los Angeles-based indie rockers Silversun Pickups are the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast. In the episode, band members Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger shared with host Scott Lipps how they originally met on a flight and decided to form a band after bonding over Radiohead and U2. They also shared that they got their first big break when the late Elliott Smith personally asked them to open up for him.

Additionally, Silversun Pickups also gush about their love for 10,000 Maniacs and Kate Bush, reveal some real-life Spinal Tap moments, and talk about working with producer Butch Vig on their latest album, Physical Thrills, out now.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez chatted about his breakout hit “Until I Found You,” how he found success on TikTok with a Cage the Elephant cover, and receiving a phone call from Sir Elton John, who has since become a “friend” and “mentor.”

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.