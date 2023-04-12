Instagram Facebook Twitter
De La Soul, Arcade Fire, M.I.A Join Pharrell’s Something in the Water Fest

Also new to the lineup are Jonas Brothers, Busta Rhymes, and … Third Eye Blind
De La Soul's Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer and Vincent "Maseo" Mason (photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for Amazon)

Already boasting performances by Clipse, Grace Jones, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Mumford & Sons, Maren Morris, Skrillex, and Wu-Tang Clan, Pharrell WilliamsSomething in the Water Festival has added a host of high-profile names to the lineup for the April 28-30 event in Virginia Beach, Va.

A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, M.I.A., Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers, and Third Eye Blind are new to the bill, which will also feature the previously announced 100 Gecs, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, the Kid Laroi, Wale, Wet Leg, and Kehlani.

Meanwhile, Kirk Franklin is among the many names participating in the Pop-Up Church Service on April 30 at the corner of 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue, alongside Cory Asbury, Chandler Moore, Karen Clarke Sheard & Bishop J Drew Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Lecrae, Pastor Mike Jr., Patrick Riddick and D’Vyne Worship, Ryan Horton, Todd Galberth, Tye Tribbett, the Virginia Aires, and Voices of Fire with the All Star Band (Adam Blackstone, Darrell Robinson, Morgan Turner).

Williams, who turned 50 last week, has remained mum on the status of his long-percolating new album, Phriends, which will be his first since 2014’s Girl.

Pharrell

Pharrell Enlists Wu-Tang Clan, Kid Cudi, Clipse For Something in the Water Fest

Jonathan Cohen

