Pharrell Enlists Wu-Tang Clan, Kid Cudi, Clipse For Something in the Water Fest

Lineup also sports Grace Jones, Lil Uzi Vert, Mumford & Sons, and the Kid Laroi
Pharrell
Photo: Noam Galai

Pharrell Williams is once again rolling out a star-studded lineup for his Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach, Va., with performances from Clipse, Grace Jones, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Mumford & Sons, Maren Morris, Skrillex, and Wu-Tang Clan. The festival will take place on April 28-30.

Williams will play a set as Pharrell’s Phriends, while the bill also sports 100 Gecs, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, the Kid Laroi, Wale, Wet Leg, and Kehlani.

YouTube will live-stream the festival on Pharrell’s YouTube channel, and Walmart is on board this year for the first time as the event’s presenting sponsor. Beyond music, Something in the Water is working with Williams’ non-profit initiative Black Ambition to host curated events and activations and will team with local entertainment organizations to program three Virginia Beach oceanfront parks.

Last year, the festival took place in Washington, D.C.

Something in the Water launched in 2019, after Williams tried to persuade his home state of Virginia to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday. President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

Meanwhile, Williams has remained mum on the status of his long-percolating new album, Phriends, which will be his first since 2014’s Girl. Last fall, Williams and Travis Scott teamed for the single “Down in Atlanta,” which followed another standalone Williams track, “Cash In Cash Out” featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator.

The seemingly ageless Williams, who turns 50 on April 5, has also produced tracks for Pusha T, Rosalia, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and A$AP Ferg over the past year-plus.

Jonathan Cohen

