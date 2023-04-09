Instagram Facebook Twitter
Noname’s New Album Sundial Set for July Release

The news comes ahead of the Chicago rapper’s appearances at Coachella this month
Noname performs during weekend two of the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin on October 12, 2018. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

Chicago rapper Noname has revealed details about her long-awaited new album, Sundial, sharing 0n Instagram today (April 9) that it is slated for a July release. The news comes ahead of Noname’s appearances later this month at Coachella.

Noname’s last release was 2018’s Room 25, which SPIN heralded as “one of the most quietly powerful rap albums” of that year. The rapper attempted a new LP called Factory Baby in 2019, but shelved the project after struggling to find the right producers and questioning if she wanted to continue making music.

She’s released a few solo tracks since then, including “Room 31” and “Room 32,” as well as forming the supergroup Ghetto Sage with Smino and Saba. In 2020, Noname also appeared on a remix of Anderson ,Paak’s “Lockdown” and released “Song 33” in response to J. Cole’s diss track. Her latest single, “Rainforest” was released in 2021.

In recent years, the rapper has also launched an online book club focused on social justice works. Her last live appearances included performances at the 2022 editions of the Afropunk festival and Pitchfork Music Festival.

