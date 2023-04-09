Noname’s New Album Sundial Set for July Release

Chicago rapper Noname has revealed details about her long-awaited new album, Sundial, sharing 0n Instagram today (April 9) that it is slated for a July release. The news comes ahead of Noname’s appearances later this month at Coachella.

Noname’s last release was 2018’s Room 25, which SPIN heralded as “one of the most quietly powerful rap albums” of that year. The rapper attempted a new LP called Factory Baby in 2019, but shelved the project after struggling to find the right producers and questioning if she wanted to continue making music.

She’s released a few solo tracks since then, including “Room 31” and “Room 32,” as well as forming the supergroup Ghetto Sage with Smino and Saba. In 2020, Noname also appeared on a remix of Anderson ,Paak’s “Lockdown” and released “Song 33” in response to J. Cole’s diss track. Her latest single, “Rainforest” was released in 2021.

In recent years, the rapper has also launched an online book club focused on social justice works. Her last live appearances included performances at the 2022 editions of the Afropunk festival and Pitchfork Music Festival.