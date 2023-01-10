Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: HARDY
M83, Fantasy
M83 Sets March Release for New LP Fantasy, Plots First Tour in Seven Years
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Announce First Full Show Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Blackpink To Headline Coachella

Bjork, Gorillaz, the Chemical Brothers, Rosalia, and Burna Boy are also near the top of the bill
Frank Ocean (Photo: Theo Wargo / WireImage).

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink will headline the 2023 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held April 14-16 and 21-23 at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif., just outside Palm Springs. Bad Bunny will headline on Friday, with Blackpink on Saturday, and Ocean closing out the festival on Sunday.

Ocean was originally scheduled to headline in 2020, but when that and the 2021 installment of the festival were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was rescheduled for 2023. The artist has not performed a full concert since 2017 and hasn’t released an album since Blonde and Endless, both of which appeared in 2016. His most recent new music came in the form of an untitled nine-minute song revealed in late December 2021 on his Apple Music radio show.

Friday’s Coachella lineup also features Gorillaz, Burna Boy, the Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, and Wet Leg, as well as adventurous, jazz-leaning outfits DOMi and JD BECK and the Comet Is Coming.

On Saturday, Rosalia, Eric Prydz, boygenius, the Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Underworld, Labrinth, and Chromeo round out the bill, alongside more indie-leaning acts like Snail Mail, Marc Rebillet, Hiatus Kayote, Kenny Beats, Ethel Cain, the Linda Lindas, the Breeders, and Horsegirl.

Also Read

LONG STORY SHORT: IT’S A BLACKPINK WORLD!

Sunday’s roster is rounded out by Bjork, Kali Uchis, A Boogie, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Jai Paul, Latto, 2manyDJs, Christine and the Queens, Noname, Rae Sremmurd, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Sudan Archives, Momma, and dance veterans Sasha and John Digweed.

Calvin Harris is listed on his own at bottom of the Coachella poster, but without a corresponding day for his performances.

Coachella returned to action in 2022 with a lineup headed by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia, the latter of whom filled in when Kanye West canceled his performance on two weeks’ notice. The event remains one of the most financially successful in the live music industry and generated more than $700 million in economic activity for the surrounding communities, according to the Coachella Valley Economic partnership and the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

Education

Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA Linqua Franqa, Diagnoses Schools With A Bad Case Of Prison Conditioning

Community

Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

more from spin

Frank Ocean (Photo: Theo Wargo / WireImage).
News

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Blackpink To Headline Coachella

U2
News

U2 Revisiting 40 Vintage Tracks For Songs of Surrender In March

Leslie Jordan performing in Nashville in 2021 (photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images).
News

Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris To Salute Leslie Jordan at Nashville Tribute

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top