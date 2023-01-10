Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Blackpink To Headline Coachella

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink will headline the 2023 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held April 14-16 and 21-23 at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif., just outside Palm Springs. Bad Bunny will headline on Friday, with Blackpink on Saturday, and Ocean closing out the festival on Sunday.

Ocean was originally scheduled to headline in 2020, but when that and the 2021 installment of the festival were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was rescheduled for 2023. The artist has not performed a full concert since 2017 and hasn’t released an album since Blonde and Endless, both of which appeared in 2016. His most recent new music came in the form of an untitled nine-minute song revealed in late December 2021 on his Apple Music radio show.

Friday’s Coachella lineup also features Gorillaz, Burna Boy, the Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, and Wet Leg, as well as adventurous, jazz-leaning outfits DOMi and JD BECK and the Comet Is Coming.

On Saturday, Rosalia, Eric Prydz, boygenius, the Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Underworld, Labrinth, and Chromeo round out the bill, alongside more indie-leaning acts like Snail Mail, Marc Rebillet, Hiatus Kayote, Kenny Beats, Ethel Cain, the Linda Lindas, the Breeders, and Horsegirl.

Sunday’s roster is rounded out by Bjork, Kali Uchis, A Boogie, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Jai Paul, Latto, 2manyDJs, Christine and the Queens, Noname, Rae Sremmurd, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Sudan Archives, Momma, and dance veterans Sasha and John Digweed.

Calvin Harris is listed on his own at bottom of the Coachella poster, but without a corresponding day for his performances.

Coachella returned to action in 2022 with a lineup headed by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and the Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia, the latter of whom filled in when Kanye West canceled his performance on two weeks’ notice. The event remains one of the most financially successful in the live music industry and generated more than $700 million in economic activity for the surrounding communities, according to the Coachella Valley Economic partnership and the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.