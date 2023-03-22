Instagram Facebook Twitter
Daft Punk Revisits ‘Fragments of Time’ for Random Access Memories Anniversary

Track chronicles the making of a song later reconstituted for the finished album
(photo: David Black)

The first taste of previously unreleased music from Daft Punk‘s forthcoming 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories has arrived today (March 22) in the form of “The Writing of Fragments of Time,” which chronicles the making of the song eventually rechristened “Fragments of Time” on the finished album.

“The Writing of Fragments of Time” is drawn from a Feb. 29, 2012, session at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. That day, Todd Edwards, who previously sang on the club smash “Face to Face” from Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery, worked with the group’s Thomas Bangalter on the idea for several hours. Edited by Daft Punk engineer Florian Lagatta, this version is also said to be reminiscent of Random Access Memories‘ “Giorgio by Moroder,” on which the beloved dance producer spoke about his formative days in music.

“The Writing of Fragments of Time” is accompanied by a new video directed by Daft Punk art director Cédric Hervet.

 

As previously reported, the 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories will be released on May 12 by Columbia. It includes nine additional tracks comprising 35 minutes of rare and previously unreleased music. The 2014 Grammy winner for album of the year was previously available in a pricy 2013 double-vinyl boxed set, but without most of the nine tracks appearing on the upcoming anniversary edition.

Meanwhile, Bangalter will on April 7 release his first orchestral work, which was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for the ballet Mythologies. It’s Bangalter’s first substantive set of new music since Daft Punk’s surprising 2021 split.

Jonathan Cohen

