Instagram Facebook Twitter
Palette Knife
Palette Knife Levels Up With New Game+
Le Tigre
Le Tigre Roars Back for First Tour Since 2005
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! at the Disco Splitting Up After Spring European Tour

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Releasing Score For Mythologies Ballet

It’s his first major project since the 2021 dissolution of the beloved French electronic duo

Daft Punk co-founder Thomas Bangalter has set an April 7 release date for his first orchestral work, which was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for the ballet Mythologies. It is Bangalter’s first substantive set of new music since Daft Punk’s abrupt 2021 dissolution.

Per a description on Preljocaj’s website, Mythologies explores “our contemporary rituals, along with the founding myths that shape our collective imagination. Like the impressionists before him, Preljocaj utilizes our ideals and beliefs to reveal what is lying within the folds of our existence, thus inducing a dialogue between ancient and modern mythologies.”

 

For the score, which he was invited to compose in the fall of 2019, Bangalter nodded to Baroque music and American minimalism. The project is said to have been presented to him “at the very moment” he “was itching to write for a full orchestra.”

SPIN 90 Greatest Albums of the 90s

Also Read

The 90 Greatest Albums of the ’90s

“This score does not draw on the resources of electronic music but instead involves the large-scale traditional force of a symphony and, as such, it embraces the history of orchestral ballet music in a gesture that is both personal and collaborative,” reads a statement about Bangalter’s work on Mythologies.

Of added significance is the fact that Bangalter is represented in the statement by an illustration of himself, marking what is believed to be the first time his face has been seen in official promotional materials. Aside from a handful of early-career performances, Daft Punk wore helmets for nearly every public appearance until its split, including at the 2014 Grammys.

Thomas Bangalter’s Mythologies tracklist:

I. Premiers Mouvements
II. Le Catch
III. Thalestris
IV. Les Gémeaux I
V. Les Amazones
VI. L’Arrivée d’Alexandre
VII. Treize Nuits
VIII. Danae
IX. Zeus
X. L’Accouchement
XI. Les Gorgones
XII. Renaissances
XIII. Le Minotaure
XIV. Eden
XV. Arès
XVI. Aphrodite
XVII. Les Naïades
XVIII. Pas de Deux
XIX. Circonvolutions
XX. Les Gémeaux II
XXI. Icare
XXII. Danse Funèbre
XXIII. La Guerre

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

more from spin

Tim Hecker
News

Godflesh, Tim Hecker Headlining Oblivion Access Festival 2023

(Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for CMT)
News

Chris Stapleton To Perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl LVII

Belle and Sebastian
News

Belle and Sebastian Scraps Tour Plans Due to Stuart Murdoch’s Health Struggles

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top