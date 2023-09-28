Earlier this year, Daft Punk reissued an expanded version of its final album, Random Access Memories, to honor its 10th anniversary. The treats will keep on coming on Nov. 17, when the group releases a drumless version of the project comprised just of the songs from the original album. The first taste of this version is “Within,” featuring piano by Chilly Gonzales.

In 2014, Random Access Memories won Album of the Year at the Grammys, but Daft Punk virtually disappeared in its aftermath and eventually broke up in 2021. Earlier this year, group member Thomas Bangalter released his first solo album, Mythologies.

Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) Track List: