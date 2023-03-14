Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood For ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Following a surprise team-up at the 2022 Stagecoach festival, Carrie Underwood once again brought out Axl Rose for a performance of a Guns N’ Roses classic last night (March 13) at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

The pair performed “Welcome to the Jungle,” which Underwood has included almost every night in the encore portion of her ongoing Denim & Rhinestones tour. See fan-filmed footage of the collaboration below.

Underwood and Rose performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” at Stagecoach last April, and Guns N’ Roses returned the favor in July by bringing Underwood up to play both songs at two London stadium shows. During the July 2 gig, Rose struggled with vocal issues and admitted Underwood was “saving his ass” by handling some of the higher notes on “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Underwood is an admitted GNR super-fan who once ditched her husband and kids to see the group’s reunion tour with estranged members Slash and Duff McKagan. Following the conclusion of her current touring leg on Friday, she will resume her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Casino on June 21 and will play several dates there through the end of the year.

As previously reported, Guns N’ Roses will return to the road for a worldwide stadium and arena tour this summer, beginning June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The group is also one of the headliners for the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in late June.