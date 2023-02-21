Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 Stadium Dates

The reunited Guns N’ Roses remain as big of a live draw in 2023 as they were in their early ’90s heyday. The band’s improbable third act will continue this summer when Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company return to the road for a worldwide stadium and arena tour.

The first leg of the outing begins June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and concludes July 22 in Athens, while a North American portion starts Aug. 5 in Moncton, NB., and runs through Oct. 16 in Vancouver. Along with Pantera, GNR is also one of the first two artists confirmed for the Aftershock festival on Oct. 8 in Sacramento, Ca. A fan presale for tickets begins tomorrow (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on Friday.

Guns N’ Roses last toured North America in 2021. The group’s initial Not in This Lifetime tour lasted from 2016-2019, its first with core members Slash and Duff McKagan since 1993. That tour remains one of the top-grossing tours of all time. GNR’s latest release, a massive boxed set based on the 1991 albums Use Your Illusion I & II, came out last year.

Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates:

Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place