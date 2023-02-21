Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 Stadium Dates

The reunited Guns N’ Roses remain as big of a live draw in 2023 as they were in their early ’90s heyday. The band’s improbable third act will continue this summer when Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company return to the road for a worldwide stadium and arena tour.
The first leg of the outing begins June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and concludes July 22 in Athens, while a North American portion starts Aug. 5 in Moncton, NB., and runs through Oct. 16 in Vancouver. Along with Pantera, GNR is also one of the first two artists confirmed for the Aftershock festival on Oct. 8 in Sacramento, Ca. A fan presale for tickets begins tomorrow (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on Friday.
Guns N’ Roses last toured North America in 2021. The group’s initial Not in This Lifetime tour lasted from 2016-2019, its first with core members Slash and Duff McKagan since 1993. That tour remains one of the top-grossing tours of all time. GNR’s latest release, a massive boxed set based on the 1991 albums Use Your Illusion I & II, came out last year.
Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates:
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place