Instagram Facebook Twitter
IdiotBox Effects Fuses Pop Culture Nostalgia With Unique Guitar Pedals
Liv.e
Living in Liv.e’s Drug-Fueled Romantic Nightmare
Screaming Females Almost Made a Pandemic Record

Sunny Day Real Estate Extends 2023 Touring Plans

Newly announced dates begin April 15 in Chicago
(Photo: Nicky J. Sims / Redferns)

The reunited Sunny Day Real Estate has added a host of additional shows to the previously announced rescheduled fall/winter 2022 dates necessitated after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand. Following an upcoming run that starts Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City, the new shows begin April 15 in Chicago and run through April 29 at the fabled Stone Pony in Asbury Park, N.J.

Sunny Day will also make appearances alongside Modest Mouse and Lord Huron at the In Between Days festival in Quincy, Mass., in August and at Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender cruise to the Dominican Republic in late October.

Joined by new bassist Chris Jordan and guitarist/vocalist Jason Narducy (who alternated dates with previous Sunny Day touring musician Greg Suran), Goldsmith, frontman Jeremy Enigk, and guitarist Dan Hoerner played material from throughout their catalog during the band’s first tour in 12 years last fall.

The rare track “Lipton Witch” was played at all 16 shows; Hoerner told SPIN it was “undeniably the best song” from aborted sessions for a new album over the past decade. It was quietly released in 2014 on a split single with Circa Survive, four years after the last show of Sunny Day’s short-lived 2009-2010 reunion, but remains unavailable on streaming services.

Also Read

Modest Mouse Confirms First Show Since Jeremiah Green’s Death

Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2023 tour dates:

Feb. 22: Salt Lake City (The Complex)
Feb. 23: Denver (Ogden Theater)
Feb. 25: Austin, Tx. (Emo’s)
Feb. 26: Dallas (Studio at the Factory)
March 16-17: Seattle (Moore Theatre)
March 19: Portland, Ore. (Roseland Theater)
April 5: San Diego (Observatory)
April 6: Phoenix (the Van Buren)
April 8: San Francisco (Regency Ballroom)
April 9: Los Angeles (The Wiltern)
April 15: Chicago (Metro)
April 16: St. Louis (The Pageant)
April 18: Grand Rapids, Mich. (The Intersection)
April 19: Cincinnati, Oh. (Bogart’s)
April 21: Milwaukee (Pabst Theater)
April 22: Minneapolis (First Avenue)
April 25: Pittsburgh (Roxian Theatre)
April 26: Toronto (Danforth Music Hall)
April 28: Huntington, N.Y. (The Paramount)
April 29: Asbury Park, N.J. (Stone Pony)
Aug. 19-20: Quincy, Ma. (In Between Days Festival)
Oct. 23-27: Miami to Puerto Plata, D.R. (S.S. Neverender Cruise)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Defending Free Speech Is a Dirty Job But Someone’s Gotta Do It: Talking the First Amendment with Nico Perrino of FIRE

Mental Health

Hubble Studio Feeds The Models

Mental Health

Road to Madness: The Dangers of Touring and How Musicians Cope

Addiction

The Toll of Living Life by the Drop: Margo Price Tells Her Truth

more from spin

Little Richard (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Lists

THE 10 GREATEST GOSPEL ALBUMS OF ALL TIME

(Photo: Nicky J. Sims / Redferns)
News

Sunny Day Real Estate Extends 2023 Touring Plans

The IdiotBox workshop (and also Matt Shea's garage). (Photo courtesy of Matt Shea)
Interviews

IdiotBox Effects Fuses Pop Culture Nostalgia With Unique Guitar Pedals

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top