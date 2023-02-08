Sunny Day Real Estate Extends 2023 Touring Plans

The reunited Sunny Day Real Estate has added a host of additional shows to the previously announced rescheduled fall/winter 2022 dates necessitated after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand. Following an upcoming run that starts Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City, the new shows begin April 15 in Chicago and run through April 29 at the fabled Stone Pony in Asbury Park, N.J.

Sunny Day will also make appearances alongside Modest Mouse and Lord Huron at the In Between Days festival in Quincy, Mass., in August and at Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender cruise to the Dominican Republic in late October.

Joined by new bassist Chris Jordan and guitarist/vocalist Jason Narducy (who alternated dates with previous Sunny Day touring musician Greg Suran), Goldsmith, frontman Jeremy Enigk, and guitarist Dan Hoerner played material from throughout their catalog during the band’s first tour in 12 years last fall.

The rare track “Lipton Witch” was played at all 16 shows; Hoerner told SPIN it was “undeniably the best song” from aborted sessions for a new album over the past decade. It was quietly released in 2014 on a split single with Circa Survive, four years after the last show of Sunny Day’s short-lived 2009-2010 reunion, but remains unavailable on streaming services.

Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2023 tour dates:

Feb. 22: Salt Lake City (The Complex)

Feb. 23: Denver (Ogden Theater)

Feb. 25: Austin, Tx. (Emo’s)

Feb. 26: Dallas (Studio at the Factory)

March 16-17: Seattle (Moore Theatre)

March 19: Portland, Ore. (Roseland Theater)

April 5: San Diego (Observatory)

April 6: Phoenix (the Van Buren)

April 8: San Francisco (Regency Ballroom)

April 9: Los Angeles (The Wiltern)

April 15: Chicago (Metro)

April 16: St. Louis (The Pageant)

April 18: Grand Rapids, Mich. (The Intersection)

April 19: Cincinnati, Oh. (Bogart’s)

April 21: Milwaukee (Pabst Theater)

April 22: Minneapolis (First Avenue)

April 25: Pittsburgh (Roxian Theatre)

April 26: Toronto (Danforth Music Hall)

April 28: Huntington, N.Y. (The Paramount)

April 29: Asbury Park, N.J. (Stone Pony)

Aug. 19-20: Quincy, Ma. (In Between Days Festival)

Oct. 23-27: Miami to Puerto Plata, D.R. (S.S. Neverender Cruise)