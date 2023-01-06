Modest Mouse Confirms First Show Since Jeremiah Green’s Death

Modest Mouse has announced its first show since the cancer-related death late last month of founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green. The group is one of the headliners for the In Between Days festival, which will take place Aug. 19-20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Mass.

“Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” festival organizers say. “Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”

In Between Days will also feature performances by Lord Huron, Metric, Trampled by Turtles, the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, Blitzen Trapper, Cautious Clay, and Illiterate Light. Several acts from the surrounding New England area are on the bill, including Weakened Friends, shallow pools, Kat Wright, Dwight & Nicole, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, Carissa Johnson, Mint Green, Gypsy Moths, and Sweet Petunia.

This will be Sunny Day Real Estate’s only scheduled east coast show in 2023 and will follow a spring west coast run rescheduled from late last year after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The group will also appear at Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender cruise to the Dominican Republic in late October.

Aside from music, In Between Days will boast a shopping experience in partnership with Little City Thrifty Vintage Market and The Good Trade Makers Market, as well as a retro video game arcade presented by Bit Bar Salem.

Tickets are on sale now via In Between Days’ web site.