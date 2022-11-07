Coheed and Cambria Setting Sail With Sunny Day Real Estate, Bartees Strange

After a one-year pause following its debut incarnation in 2021, Coheed and Cambria has revived its SS Neverender rock cruise and drafted a lineup of high-profile special guests for the occasion, including Sunny Day Real Estate, Bartees Strange, Mannequin Pussy, Animals As Leaders, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, and Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, among others.

Produced in partnership with Sixthman, SS Neverender — Raiders of Silent Earth:3 will sail from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic from Oct. 23-27, 2023, on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship. Beyond the music, the event will delve deep into the backstory of The Armory Wars, a series of science fiction books and comics created by Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez. Full details are available here.

“At first, I was reluctant when the idea was initially presented to us, but sharing that time with people that are equally passionate about this bizarre corner of rock we’ve cultivated has made me a believer that this crazy outfit from nowhere, N.Y., can do anything,” Sanchez says.

Coheed and Cambria is off the road for the time being following the June release of its 10th studio album, Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Hard Rock Albums and No. 2 on the Alternative tally.

Meanwhile, SS Neverender is Sunny Day Real Estate’s first announced show for 2023, following the influential rock act’s reunion this year after a 12-year hiatus. “They’re one of my all-time favorite bands. I sort of worship them,” Sunny Day guitarist Dan Hoerner tells SPIN of Coheed and Cambria. “When this thing came along, we were like, oh my god, fuck yeah!”