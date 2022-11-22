Sunny Day Real Estate Postpones Shows After Drummer Breaks Bone in Hand

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Sunny Day Real Estate is postponing the second leg of its first tour in 12 years after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand in an unspecified accident. After wrapping a first run of shows in early October, the band was scheduled to return to the road Dec. 2 in Salt Lake City and wind things down with a Dec. 17-18 stand in its Seattle home base.

The December dates will be rescheduled for “early next year,” the band wrote on Instagram. “This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and have exhausted all measures, including the potential of an understudy proxy. William’s doctors are happy with his progress and he is on track for a full recovery. Thank you for your never ending support. The first leg of this tour gave us renewed vigor as a band and we cannot wait to play for you in 2023.”

Augmented by new bassist Chris Jordan and guitarist/vocalist Jason Narducy (who alternated dates with previous Sunny Day touring musician Greg Suran), Goldsmith, frontman Jeremy Enigk, and guitarist Dan Hoerner played material from throughout their catalog on the first portion of the tour, including the knotty, head-nodding “Lipton Witch,” which Hoerner told SPIN was “undeniably the best song” from and the only one to be released out of aborted sessions for a new album over the past decade.

“Everything we’re playing is our vision of as big and as wonderful and as colorful as we can make it,” Hoerner said. “We found ways to open up every song and add expansive elements to them. At the end of this tour, we want to record everything we played in the way that we’re playing it now, maybe at [the Hoerner-owned Spokane, Wash., venue] The Big Dipper when it’s empty, then take it to a studio to dig in deep, mess with it and make it what we want. It’s going to be a whole new album.”

Coheed and Cambria

Coheed and Cambria Setting Sail With Sunny Day Real Estate, Bartees Strange

As previously reported, Sunny Day Real Estate will join Bartees Strange, Mannequin Pussy, Animals As Leaders, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, and Circa Survive’s Anthony Green on Coheed and Cambria’s SS Neverender rock cruise, which will sail from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic from Oct. 23-27, 2023, on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

