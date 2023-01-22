Instagram Facebook Twitter
Legendary Tones and George Lynch Bring Modern Convenience to Vintage Amp Mods
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: David Crosby
Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Watch Sam Smith Perform ‘Gloria,’ ‘Unholy’ With Special Guests on Saturday Night Live

The singer’s performances featured cameos by Kim Petras and Sharon Stone
Sam Smith
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: Musical guest Sam Smith performs Unholy on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live returned for its first episode of 2023 last night (Jan. 21) with White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza hosting for the first time and Sam Smith serving as the musical guest. The British vocalist brought along some friends for their performances.

Smith’s first song was their massive hit “Unholy.” The powerhouse singer wore an oversized, hot pink ruffled frock, and midway through the song opened the dress to reveal collaborator Kim Petras waiting inside to offer her vocal parts.

For the second song, Smith gave the live debut of the title track from their new album Gloria, which is set for release Friday through Capitol Records. Surrounded by a cloaked choir filling the performance with ethereal harmonies, the segment also featured the seemingly random appearance of guest Sharon Stone on a chaise lounge in the middle of the stage.

According to Capitol, Gloria explores Smith’s personal journey through “sex, lies, passion, self-expression, and imperfection.” The artist released the title track on Friday, hailing it a “queer love hymn.”

lizzo, saturday night live

Also Read

Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s Holiday Classic on Saturday Night Live

It follows previous singles “Love Me More” and “Unholy,” the latter becoming a huge hit with 300 million global streams and No. 1 placements on both The Billboard Global 200 and the U.K. singles chart. Gloria comes nearly three years after Smith’s album Love Goes was released in 2020. The four-time Grammy winner also recently announced a global tour, kicking off in April in the U.K. and heading to the States in July.

Next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live features host Michael B. Jordan and music guest Lil Baby.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

more from spin

Billy Corgan, Lisa Marie Tribute
News

Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service

Drake
News

Drake Makes Apollo Theater Debut, Joined by Dipset and 21 Savage

Sam Smith
News

Watch Sam Smith Perform ‘Gloria,’ ‘Unholy’ With Special Guests on Saturday Night Live

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top