Kim Petras Releases Surprise New Album, ‘Problematique’

The surprise album is making a comeback. Earlier today (Sept. 18), the National released its second album in five months after only revealing its existence on Friday, and global pop star Kim Petras has now followed suit. Ahead of the Sept. 27 kickoff of her fall tour in Austin, Tx., the artist today dropped a new LP with no warning.

Titled Problematique, the album was previously shelved after it was leaked last year. It features 10 songs inspired by French house music and Parisian soundscapes, as well as a guest appearance by Paris Hilton on “All She Wants.”

This is Petras’ second album of 2023. In June, she released her debut, Feed the Beast, which included a guest appearance by Nicki Minaj on “Alone.” Earlier this year, Petras and Sam Smith won a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their 2022 single “Unholy.” In the process, Petras became the first transgender artist to win a Grammy.

Kim Petras’ Problematique tracklisting:

Side A

Problematique

Je T’Adore

All She Wants (featuring Paris Hilton)

Born Again

Something About U

Side B

Treat Me Like A Ho

Confession

Deeper

Dirty Things

Love Ya Leave Ya