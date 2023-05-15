Instagram Facebook Twitter
The War on Drugs’ Charlie Hall Creates An Atmospheric Universe On New Solo Album
Mommy Direst: Here Are The 10 Worst Movie Mothers
The ‘Cult’ of Third Eye Blind: Out of the Vein Turns 20

Kim Petras Reveals June Release Date For Debut LP, Feed The Beast

Artist will also appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue
(photo: Don Arnold / WireImage)

Kim Petras‘ debut album finally has a name and a release date. Feed the Beast will arrive on June 23 from Republic Records/Amigo Records, and is led by the previously released single “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Petras will also appear on the cover of the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and will perform at a Friday (May 19) event in celebration of it at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. An appearance on the cover of OUT‘s May/June Pride Issue is also confirmed.

Meanwhile, Petras is scheduled to perform next month at Governor’s Ball in New York and at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, she made history as the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy when her global sensation “Unholy” with Sam Smith took home the best pop duo/group performance trophy.

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Join Forces on ‘Alone’

Jonathan Cohen

