Watch Sam Smith and Kim Petras in Underground Sex Club in ‘Unholy’ Video

Sam Smith is the cabaret singer of a sex club visited by a man who ducks out on his wife. “Unholy,” directed by Floria Sigismondi and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE, follows this man as his guilty pleasures become revealed in a public way. Kim Petras joins Smith as a singer and dancer in a sensual feast of costume, dance, and sexual power inspired by A Clockwork Orange and Bob Fosse.

With its debut at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, “Unholy” became Sam’s ninth song to top the chart and it’s their lead single from their highly anticipated fourth studio album. “Unholy” is Petras’ first No. 1 hit on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes, and it sparked the greatest streaming day of her career on Spotify, with over 10 million listens.

A multi-voiced, ominous sound collage with instant club appeal, “Unholy” is built around a seductive Arabic scale and bass combination. Smith claims that this is their most adventurous track yet, signaling its status as a bold departure from their usual sound.