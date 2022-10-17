Instagram Facebook Twitter
Sam Smith Sets January Release for New Album, Gloria

Due Jan. 27, the album includes Smith’s monster hit with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith
(Credit: Michael Bailey Gates)

Sam Smith already has a massive hit on their hands with “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, and now the U.K.-reared vocalist has confirmed a Jan. 27 release date for their new album, Gloria, due Jan. 27 on Capitol Records.

Gloria will explore Smith’s personal journey through “sex, lies, passion, self-expression, and imperfection,” according to the label. Made with longtime collaborators Jimmy Napes, Stargate and Max Martin stablemate ILYA, the forthcoming album was recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles, and London.

“It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation,” Smith says of the album. “It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

“Unholy” has already amassed over 300 million combined global streams and is No. 1 on both The Billboard Global 200 and the U.K. singles chart. The “Unholy” video features stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race in a wild night at a sex club, where Smith is the cabaret singer. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Gloria will receive one of its unreleased tracks, “Love Me More.”

Sam Smith

Watch Sam Smith and Kim Petras in Underground Sex Club in ‘Unholy’ Video

Smith’s last album, the four-time Grammy-Award-winning Love Goes, was released in 2020.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

