Nick Cave Reveals New Bad Seeds Album Is Underway

Cave also shared the first lyrics he has written for the upcoming material
pose for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift on January 21, 2014 in Park City, Utah.

Nick Cave woke up on Jan. 1 with a resolution to work on a new Bad Seeds album in 2023, as he reveals in a new post on his Red Hand Files blog, published Jan. 6.

Answering a question from an Irish fan about what he has ahead for 2023, Cave answered, “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds. This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesnt want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because Ive got to write the bloody thing.”

Cave gave a very open window into his writing process, sharing that he had jotted some thoughts down in the past week of working but debated about the merit of the material.

A kind of doldrums has set in, perennial and predictable. It’s the same with every record, I feel that familiar feeling of lack, like Im a big, dumb blank thing in a suit,” he revealed in his take on the new songs. “Im grumpy as fuck and Susie has decamped for a week. Anything that resembles a creative impulse is burrowed way down in some mossy, froggy hole, asleep, I hope, not dead. I have to call it forth, provoke it from its slumber.  It becomes a nasty, punishing, baggy-eyed business. Im starting to get an infuriating sing-song voice in my head that actually rhymes, like a madness. Like sadness.”

Jethro Lazenby, Nick Cave's Son, Dies at 31

Cave also shared the first lyrics he has written:

Ushering in the new year he knelt down / And crushed his brothers head with a bone / Its my great privilege to walk you home / In the rain. Hop inside my coat. / The frogs in the gutter are jumping for God / Amazed of love, amazed of pain / Amazed to land back in the gutter again.

In the blog post, Cave also admitted that, for him, “Writing lyrics is the pits” and wrapped up the message with his own rhyming conclusion: “It actually hurts. It comes in spurts, but few and far between. There is something obscene about the whole affair. Like crimes that rhyme. I hope this doesnt last long. Im actually scared. But it always does. Last long. To write a song. You hope to God there is something left. You are bereft. Im going to stop this letter. It isnt making things better. Its like flogging a dead horse. Worse. It’s a hearse. A hearse of dead verse.”

The last time Nick Cave released an album with the Bad Seeds was in 2019 with the acclaimed record Ghosteen, though the act released a new B-Sides & Rarities Part II in 2021. Cave also released his book Faith, Hope & Carnage in September of last year, in coordination with journalist Seán O’Hagan, offering Cave’s thoughts on artistry, living through the pandemic and the loss of his sons.

