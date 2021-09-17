Nick Cave Announces Memoir Faith, Hope & Carnage

After years of relative silence (outside of his Red Hand Files newsletter) Nick Cave announced his first memoir, Faith, Hope & Carnage.

The book is set to arrive in the fall of 2022 via Canongate, and is comprised of over 40 hours of conversation between Observer journalist Sean O’Hagan and Cave.

“This is the first interview I’ve given in years,” Cave said in a statement. “It’s over 40 hours long. That should do me for the duration, I think.

“It has been a strange, anchoring pleasure to talk to Sean O’Hagan through these uncertain times, and a pleasure to continue my relationship with Canongate, who are as ever committed and passionate.”

Faith, Hope & Carnage discuss Cave’s thoughts and tribulations during the global pandemic, and his personal life the last six years after the death of his 15-year-old son Arthur who died in July 2015.

“Faith, Hope & Carnage promises to be a thoughtful book about Cave’s inner life over the last six years, a meditation on big ideas including, faith, art, music, grief and much more,” a synopsis for the memoir states.

This week, Cave released a previously unheard track from the Ghosteen sessions “Earthlings,” anticipating the arrival of B-Sides & Rarities Part II.