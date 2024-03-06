‘Wild’ Side: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Ready 18th Album

'There’s no fucking around with this record,' frontman says of 'Wild God'

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds will return this summer with their 18th studio album, Wild God, which arrives Aug. 30 through Bad Seed/Play It Again Sam. The 66-year-old Cave is in fine speak/sing form on the title track, a heavily orchestrated tale of powerful spirits and “rape and pillage in the retirement village.”

Wild God was produced by Cave and longtime bandmate Warren Ellis, with Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT) handling mixing. Work began on it on New Year’s Day 2023, after which recording sessions were held at the refurbished Miraval Studios in France and London’s Soundtree Studios. The album includes contributions from guitarist Luis Almau and Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, both of whom have collaborated with Cave in the past.

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave says of the follow-up to 2019’s Ghosteen. “It bursts out of the speaker and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know … it seems we’re happy.”

“There’s no fucking around with this record,” he continues. “When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

The Bad Seeds have yet to announce tour dates for 2024, although Cave will play 13 solo shows in his native Australia beginning April 25 in Melbourne.

Here is the track list for Wild God:

Song of the Lake

Wild God

Frogs

Joy

Final Rescue Attempt

Conversion

Cinnamon Horses

Long Dark Night

O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

As the Waters Cover the Sea