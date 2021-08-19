Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to Release B-Sides & Rarities Part II

Back in 2005, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released B-Sides & Rarities, a collection that’s exactly as its title describes. Now, 16 years later, the group has another volume of obscurities on the way.

Out on Oct. 22, B-Sides & Rarities Part II was compiled by Cave and Warren Ellis, and contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including the first recordings of “Skeleton Tree,” “Girl In Amber” and “Bright Horses.” It will be released on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and all digital platforms. As for the first B-Sides & Rarities, this will be the first time it’s out on vinyl

If you can’t wait to hear something from that collection, well, you’re in luck. You can check out the previously unreleased “Vortex” below.

Here’s what Cave had to say about the collection:

I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit. B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.

Pre-order B-Sides & Rarities Part II here. There are several versions of the set on the way, include a bigger version that combines the first version with the second on a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl set.

Check out the tracklistings for each version below:

B-SIDES & RARITIES PART I & II

LIMITED EDITION DELUXE 7 VINYL BOX SET:

Part I Vinyl 1:

A1. Deanna (Acoustic Version)

A2. The Mercy Seat (Acoustic Version)

A3. City of Refuge (Acoustic Version)

A4. The Moon Is in the Gutter

A5. The Six Strings That Drew Blood

A6. Rye Whiskey

A7. Running Scared

B1. Black Betty

B2. Scum

B3. The Girl at the Bottom of My Glass

B4. The Train Song

B5. Cocks ‘n’ Asses

B6. Blue Bird

Part I Vinyl 2:

A1. Helpless

A2. God’s Hotel

A3. (I’ll Love You) Till the End of the World

A4. Cassiel’s Song

A5. Tower of Song

A6. Rye Whiskey

B1. What Can I Give You?

B2. What a Wonderful World

B3. Rainy Night In Soho

B4. Lucy (Version #2)

B5. Jack the Ripper (Acoustic Version)

Part I Vinyl 3

A1. The Ballad of Robert Moore and Betty Coltrane

A2. The Willow Garden

A3. King Kong Kitchee Kitchee Ki-Mi-O

A4. Knoxville Girl

A5. There’s No Night Out in the Jail

A6. That’s What Jazz Is to Me

B1. Where the Wild Roses Grow

B2. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 1

B3. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 2

B4. O’Malley’s Bar Pt. 3

B5. O’Malley’s Bar Reprise

Part I Vinyl 4

A1. Red Right Hand

A2. Time Jesum Transeuntum Et Non Riverentum

A3. Little Empty Boat

A4. Right Now I’m A-Roaming

B1. Come Into My Sleep

B2. Black Hair

B3. Babe, I Got You Bad

B4. Sheep May Safely Graze

B5. Opium Tea

Part I Vinyl 5

A1. Grief Came Riding

A2. Bless His Ever Loving Heart

A3. Good Good Day

A4. Little Janey’s Gone

A5. I Feel So Good

A6. Shoot Me Down

B1. Swing Low

B2. Little Ghost Song

B3. Everything Must Converge

B4. Nocturama

B5. She’s Leaving You

B6. Under This Moon

Part II Vinyl 6

A1. Hey Little Firing Squad

A2. Fleeting Love

A3. Accidents Will Happen

A4. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)

A5. Avalanche*

A6. Vortex *

B1. Needle Boy

B2. Lightning Bolts

B3. Animal X

B4. Give Us a Kiss

B5. Push The Sky Away (Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)*

Part II Vinyl 7

A1. First Skeleton Tree*

A2. King Sized Nick Cave Blues*

A3. Opium Eyes*

A4. Big Dream (With Sky)*

A5. Instrumental #33*

A6. Hell Villanelle*

A7. Euthanasia*

A8. Life Per Se*

B1. Steve McQueen*

B2. First Bright Horses*

B3. First Girl in Amber*

B4. Glacier*

B5. Heart that Kills You*

B6. First Waiting for You*

B7. Sudden Song*

B8. Earthlings*

Unreleased Tracks *

