Fall Out Boy Kicking Off Summer Tour at Wrigley Field

Fall Out Boy‘s summer tour in support of its new album, So Much (for) Stardust, will kick off on June 21 at Wrigley Field in the group’s Chicago hometown, with additional stadium stops planned for BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, N.Y., and Fenway Park in Boston.

Support comes from Bring Me the Horizon on most shows, with Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, and Daisy Grenade opening at select dates. Tickets will be available Thursday (Feb. 2) via pre-sale and the following day to the general public.

As previously reported, So Much (for) Stardust will be released on March 24 by Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records and is led by the singles “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.”

Guitarist Joe Trohman will sit out the tour after temporarily stepping away from the band earlier this month to focus on his mental health.

Fall Out Boy’s 2023 tour dates:

June 21: Chicago (Wrigley Field)

June 23: Maryland Heights, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)

June 24: Bonner Springs, KS. (Azura Amphitheater)

June 27: Woodlands, TX (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

June 28: Dallas (Dos Equis Pavilion)

June 30: Phoenix (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)

July 1: Chula Vista, CA. (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)

July 2: Los Angeles (BMO Stadium)

July 5: Mountain View, CA. (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

July 7: Salt Lake City (USANA Amphitheatre)

July 9: Englewood, CO. (Fiddler’s Green)

July 11: Rogers, AR. (Walmart AMP)

July 13: Somerset, WI. (Somerset Amphitheater)

July 15: Cincinnati (Riverbend Music Center)

July 16: Noblesville, IN. (Ruoff Music Center)

July 18: Cuyahoga Falls, OH. (Blossom Music Center)

July 19: Bristow, VA. (Jiffy Lube Live)

July 21: Charlotte, N.C. (PNC Music Pavilion)

July 22: Virginia Beach, VA. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater)

July 24: West Palm Beach, FL. (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)

July 25: Tampa, FL. (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

July 26: Atlanta (Lakewood Amphitheater)

July 29: Clarkston, MI. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

July 30: Toronto (Budweiser Stage)

Aug. 1: Forest Hills, N.Y. (Forest Hills Tennis Stadium)

Aug. 2: Boston (Fenway Park)

Aug. 4: Darien Center, N.Y. (Darien Lake Amphitheater)

Aug. 5: Holmdel, N.J. (PNC Bank Arts Center)

Aug. 6: Camden, N.J. (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion)