Fall Out Boy Tries To Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ Video

Group will play small club show tonight (Jan. 25) in its Chicago hometown
Fall Out Boy tries (and fails) to kidnap Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo in the video for its new song “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” but when things don’t quite go to plan, band members fend off a tire iron-wielding biker gang, crash through a display of mannequins in an outdoor market, jump from the rooftop of a building while being pursued by fans, hijack a Hollywood sightseeing tour van, and finally arrive at BMO Stadium, only to realize the show they thought they had was actually next week.

The video also features a brief appearance by guitarist Joe Trohman, who announced earlier this month that he was temporarily stepping away from the band to focus on his mental health.

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” is the second pre-release track from Fall Out Boy’s upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which will be released March 24 by Fueled by Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. It follows “Love From the Other Side,” which is already lighting up the Billboard rock charts.

 

Fall Out Boy will offer the TV debut of “Heartbreak Feels So Good” on the Jan. 31 episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but not before the group squeezes into Chicago’s 1,100-capacity Metro for a short-notice show tonight (Jan. 25).

So Much (for) Stardust is the follow-up to 2018’s M A N I A, which scored Fall Out Boy its fourth No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart.

