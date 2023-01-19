Instagram Facebook Twitter
Guitarist's announcement comes on the same day that the band announced its new album

Joe Trohman Temporarily ‘Stepping Away’ From Fall Out Boy

Guitarist’s announcement comes on the same day that the band announced its new album
Joe Trohman
(Courtesy of Joe Trohman)

Earlier today, Fall Out Boy announced that it will release, So Much (For) Stardust, its first album in nearly five years, along with the video for its first single, “Love From the Other Side.” Tonight, in a statement shared on the band’s social media accounts, guitarist Joe Trohman announced that he is temporarily stepping away from the band.

Trohman said that his mental health “has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.” Continuing, he said that “to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

He went on to say how it “pains me to make this decision” at the same time that the band announced its new album, one that he said “fills me with great pride.” However, Trohman said that he plans on rejoining Fall Out Boy and that he “must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.”

Last year, Trohman released his memoir, None of This Rocks. In our interview, the guitarist forwent the salacious expose for a psychological study on himself.

“Therapy has helped a great deal,” Trohman said of his mental health at the time. “There’s the cliched elements of therapy like ‘Let’s talk about your family history’ or ‘Let’s talk about your parents,’ but all of our problems do come from our parents, because where do we come from? How are we molded? Parents. I’ve always been able to connect all of my issues back to my upbringing, and I’ve had all this time to reflect on it.

“I live in my head so much unfortunately — sometimes for better, most of the time for worse. But in living in my head all the time and thinking about this stuff, it’s like working on a puzzle you don’t understand yet. The longer you work on it, eventually you go “Oh OK, I understand why I didn’t get this puzzle, and it makes sense now.” That rang true when it came to connecting the dots and my upbringing — especially my relationship to my mom. But therapy definitely got me there. I don’t think it’s very easy to just grow older and figure that stuff out on your own without any guidance.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

