Fall Out Boy Returns to Fueled by Ramen for New LP So Much (for) Stardust

Fall Out Boy is going back to its roots for its new album, So Much (for) Stardust, which will be the band’s first release for the Fueled by Ramen label since its 2003 debut, Take This to Your Grave. The March 24 release is led by the bombastic single “Love From the Other Side,” which is accompanied by a high-concept video directed by David Braun and Open the Portal.

In addition to returning to its first label, Fall Out Boy also re-teamed with producer Neal Avron, who previously worked with the band on the albums From Under the Cork Tree, Infinity on High, and Folie à Deux. “Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record,” says group member Patrick Stump. “We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us.”

While acknowledging the benefits of technology in helping speed along the record-making process, Stump says Fall Out Boy “wanted to get back to the way we used to work” this time around. “We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided — like someone cooked you a delicate meal,” he says. “I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

As for the new pact with Fueled by Ramen, which is distributed by Elektra Records, group member Pete Wentz offers, “our band has been an ongoing art project for 20 years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey. We wanted to create an album that merged those points together — something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled by Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.”

Fall Out Boy will debut “Love From the Other Side” tonight (Jan. 18) on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! No other tour dates have been announced.

So Much (for) Stardust is the follow-up to 2018’s M A N I A, which scored Fall Out Boy its fourth No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart.