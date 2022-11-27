Instagram Facebook Twitter
Smashing Pumpkins' The World Is a Vampire Fest To Feature Interpol, Turnstile

The festival will take place in Mexico City in March and also features Peter Hook & The Light and Deafheaven
(Photo credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
(Photo credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol are teaming up to co-headline the inaugural The World Is A Vampire Festival, which will be held March 6-9 in Mexico City. The event, which takes its name from the first lyric in the Pumpkins’ 1995 hit “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” also features Turnstile, Peter Hook & the Light, Deafheaven, the Warning, and Chelsea Wolfe, among others.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 28) at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster. The general public on sale starts Tuesday at the same time.

The Pumpkins just wrapped their Spirits on Fire Tour with fellow ’90s alt-rock mainstays Jane’s Addiction. The final show in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 featured special guest (and current SPIN cover star) Willow Smith, who joined the Pumpkins for a guitar-heavy showdown on the 1993 hit “Cherub Rock.” Billy Corgan and company recently released the first installment of ATUM, a three-part rock opera meant to be a followup to their now-iconic double album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Interpol has also been active this year, releasing its seventh album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, in July and appearing in the new documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom.

