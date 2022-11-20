Watch Willow Join Smashing Pumpkins for ‘Cherub Rock’

Last night (Nov. 19) in Los Angeles, The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction wrapped their Spirits on Fire Tour, which paired the two giants of ’90s alternative rock for a six-week run. During their set, the Pumpkins invited Willow Smith to join them for “Cherub Rock,” from their 1993 album Siamese Dream.

Though Smith, who goes by her first name for recording purposes, didn’t sing during the performance, she plugged in and added to a voluminous four-guitar squad also made up of Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jeff Schroeder. See fan-shot video of the performance below.

In October, Smith was a guest on Corgan’s “Thirty-Three” podcast series, where she gushed about the Pumpkins frontman’s “rebellious nature” and how he’s set a “beautiful precedent for what rock star dudes can be.” The pair also discussed their approaches to guitar playing, which was keenly on display at the Hollywood Bowl show.

SPIN spoke with Smith last year about preparing for her “rock era.” She’s wasted no time in doing so since releasing her rock-leaning album Coping Mechanism in October and covering acts like Deftones while out on tour — or smashing her guitar while appearing on Saturday Night Live this season.

The Pumpkins just released the first installment in their three-part rock opera, ATUM, on Nov. 15.