Instagram Facebook Twitter
Walking the Walk: Punk Rockers on Why They Entered Politics
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation
Maggie Lindemann
How Maggie Lindemann Pivoted From Pop Star to Pop Punk

Watch Willow Join Smashing Pumpkins for ‘Cherub Rock’

Hollywood Bowl show was finale of the Pumpkin’s tour with Jane’s Addiction
The Smashing Pumpkins, Willow, Spirits on Fire tour, Cherub Rock
(Photo Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images; YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

Last night (Nov. 19) in Los Angeles, The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction wrapped their Spirits on Fire Tour, which paired the two giants of ’90s alternative rock for a six-week run. During their set, the Pumpkins invited Willow Smith to join them for “Cherub Rock,” from their 1993 album Siamese Dream.

Though Smith, who goes by her first name for recording purposes, didn’t sing during the performance, she plugged in and added to a voluminous four-guitar squad also made up of Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jeff Schroeder. See fan-shot video of the performance below.

In October, Smith was a guest on Corgan’s “Thirty-Three” podcast series, where she gushed about the Pumpkins frontman’s “rebellious nature” and how he’s set a “beautiful precedent for what rock star dudes can be.” The pair also discussed their approaches to guitar playing, which was keenly on display at the Hollywood Bowl show.

SPIN spoke with Smith last year about preparing for her “rock era.” She’s wasted no time in doing so since releasing her rock-leaning album Coping Mechanism in October and covering acts like Deftones while out on tour — or smashing her guitar while appearing on Saturday Night Live this season.

Jane's Addiction

Also Read

Jane’s Addiction Cancels Upcoming Shows Due to Perry Farrell Injury

The Pumpkins just released the first installment in their three-part rock opera, ATUM, on Nov. 15.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

Macklemore
Addiction

Macklemore Still Has Everything to Prove

you may like

more from spin

Elton John
SPIN Recommends

How to Watch Elton John’s Final American Concert

The Smashing Pumpkins, Willow, Spirits on Fire tour, Cherub Rock
News

Watch Willow Join Smashing Pumpkins for ‘Cherub Rock’

Credit: Betsy Martinez
Features

Tegan Quin: ‘This Era of Tegan and Sara Is Very About What We Want’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top