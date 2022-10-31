Gavin Rossdale Talks Passion for Cooking, Tour with Alice In Chains on Lipps Service

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, Gavin Rossdale of Bush sat down with host Scott Lipps, following this month’s release of the band’s latest album, The Art of Survival. In a wide-ranging conversation—featuring co-host Kiki Wongo in her debut on the show—Rossdale began with talking about Bush’s recent tour of North America with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin. Since COVID had canceled the band’s initial touring plans, Rossdale explained that Bush has been performing this year with two records worth of material.

While on the road, Rossdale also explained that he has brought his two kids along to some of the shows, who were very excited about the food trucks and free hot dogs for the crew and bands. One night, when one of the food trucks didn’t show up, Rossdale, who has an Instagram dedicated to his love for cooking, said that he jumped in as a sous chef to help the tour’s chef feed over 40 crew members.

Later in the conversation, Rossdale talked about craft. Early in his career, he was unsure of his singing voice, but he went on to talk about writing his first song, “Comedown.” Rossdale also gave a pro-tip for musicians to Google an album name to make sure it hasn’t already been taken, in which Bush did themselves when they came up with the name of their newest album, which had released on Oct. 7.

Rossdale continued to discuss his passion for food by talking about the pilot for a cooking show that he made over three years ago. The show would feature him cooking for celebrities that he invites over to his home. He explained that it has been hard to air the show, but that it’ll hopefully come soon.

Listen below to the full episode with Gavin Rossdale.