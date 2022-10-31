Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donuts at the Hotel Evin
The Damned’s Original Lineup Performs for First Time Since 1991
LOKRE
15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

Gavin Rossdale Talks Passion for Cooking, Tour with Alice In Chains on Lipps Service

The Bush frontman on the band’s new album, ‘The Art of Survival’
Gavin Rossdale
Jeff Hahne / Contributor / Getty

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps ServiceGavin Rossdale of Bush sat down with host Scott Lipps, following this month’s release of the band’s latest album, The Art of Survival. In a wide-ranging conversation—featuring co-host Kiki Wongo in her debut on the show—Rossdale began with talking about Bush’s recent tour of North America with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin. Since COVID had canceled the band’s initial touring plans, Rossdale explained that Bush has been performing this year with two records worth of material.

While on the road, Rossdale also explained that he has brought his two kids along to some of the shows, who were very excited about the food trucks and free hot dogs for the crew and bands. One night, when one of the food trucks didn’t show up, Rossdale, who has an Instagram dedicated to his love for cooking, said that he jumped in as a sous chef to help the tour’s chef feed over 40 crew members.

Later in the conversation, Rossdale talked about craft. Early in his career, he was unsure of his singing voice, but he went on to talk about writing his first song, “Comedown.” Rossdale also gave a pro-tip for musicians to Google an album name to make sure it hasn’t already been taken, in which Bush did themselves when they came up with the name of their newest album, which had released on Oct. 7.

Rossdale continued to discuss his passion for food by talking about the pilot for a cooking show that he made over three years ago. The show would feature him cooking for celebrities that he invites over to his home. He explained that it has been hard to air the show, but that it’ll hopefully come soon.

Tove Lo

Also Read

Tove Lo Talks Lorde, Loving Grunge, and New Album on Lipps Service Podcast

On the last Lipps Service episode, Lipps sat down with pop star Tove Lo, ahead of the release of her latest record, Dirt Femme. Tove Lo talked about the correct way to pronounce her name, “Too-Va-Loo,” and that she is used to people butchering the pronunciation because it is a Swedish name.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many more.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.)

Listen below to the full episode with Gavin Rossdale.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

you may like

more from spin

Tom DeLonge
News

Tom DeLonge Inks Distribution Deal for Directorial Debut, Monsters of California

Gavin Rossdale
News

Gavin Rossdale Talks Passion for Cooking, Tour with Alice In Chains on Lipps Service

The Who
News

Watch Eddie Vedder Join the Who for ‘The Seeker’ at Private L.A. Benefit

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top