Tove Lo Talks Lorde, Loving Grunge, and New Album on Lipps Service Podcast

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with “Habits (Stay High)” singer Tove Lo, ahead of the Oct. 14 release of her newest album, Dirt Femme. In a wide-ranging conversation, the Swedish singer spoke about her upbringing, her earliest music influences and her mutual love of Robyn and grunge music.

Tove Lo is known for her party hit “Habits (Stay High),” which has over 600 million streams on Spotify, but she explained to Lipps that she didn’t realize the impact the song would have on her career. It began as a poem, she said, and it took her more than two years to perfect the lyrics. Speaking of poetry, Tove Lo also divulged that she recently worked with Lorde, and teased a potential collaboration from them.

On the last episode, Lipps spoke to The Cult frontman Ian Astbury about meeting famous friends, recording with Rick Rubin and Astbury’s current tour.

