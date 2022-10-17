Instagram Facebook Twitter
Every Red Hot Chili Peppers Album, Ranked
Hector Tellez Jr
Hector Tellez Jr: The Cuban Shaking Up America's Rock Scene
Songwriter S.G. Goodman on Making Music That Heals

Tove Lo Talks Lorde, Loving Grunge, and New Album on Lipps Service Podcast

Swedish pop singer discussed her new album, 'Dirt Femme,' with Scott Lipps
This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with “Habits (Stay High)” singer Tove Lo, ahead of the Oct. 14 release of her newest album, Dirt Femme. In a wide-ranging conversation, the Swedish singer spoke about her upbringing, her earliest music influences and her mutual love of Robyn and grunge music.

Tove Lo is known for her party hit “Habits (Stay High),” which has over 600 million streams on Spotify, but she explained to Lipps that she didn’t realize the impact the song would have on her career. It began as a poem, she said, and it took her more than two years to perfect the lyrics. Speaking of poetry, Tove Lo also divulged that she recently worked with Lorde, and teased a potential collaboration from them.

 

On the last episode, Lipps spoke to The Cult frontman Ian Astbury about meeting famous friends, recording with Rick Rubin and Astbury’s current tour.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many more.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.)

Listen below to the full episode with Tove Lo.

