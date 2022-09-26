Nancy Wilson Shares ‘Amigo Amiga’ in Honor of Taylor Hawkins

On the eve of the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles, Heart co-founder Nancy Wilson has shared a song about the late Foo Fighters drummer, “Amigo Amiga,” which she began writing the day of his March 25 passing.

At the request of the Foo Fighters, Wilson will perform the track tomorrow (Sept. 27) at the concert.

“The night we heard about losing Taylor I started writing the song,” Wilson said of the new song in a statement. “I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon too soon’ which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like Amigo and Amiga as well as Luv and Dahling. I sang on his great solo album Get the Money at his home studio and later he returned the favor and played drums on my solo album.

She continues, “it is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock and roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together — it’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all.” All proceeds from the release of the track will benefit the Recording Academy’s MusiCares.

Wilson’s first solo album, You and Me, was released last year. One of its tracks, “Party at the Angel Ballroom” features Hawkins and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan.