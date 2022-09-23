Instagram Facebook Twitter
Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Kesha, Taylor Momsen and More Added to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Lineup

Show takes place on Sept. 27 in Los Angeles
Taylor Hawkins death
(Credit: Robert Knight Archive / Redferns)

Next Tuesday, the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Today, the final group of special guests was revealed, and it’s a strong cast of musicians. Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil, Danny Carey of Tool, Tommy Lee, The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen, and Kesha will be taking the stage next week.

Kesha and Hawkins performed at the Hawkins tribute show that took place earlier this month at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Doors for the show will open at 5 pm PST and it is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm PST.

See the full lineup below:

Paul McCartney, Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Help Foo Fighters Close London Tribute Concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

Unlike the London show, there will not be a livestream available.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

